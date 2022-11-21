There are some seriously great Calgary food events arriving in November, especially with the holidays right around the corner.

It’s almost December, but the fantastic selection of epic food and beverage events left for November still looks fantastic.

November has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like holiday events, tastings, dinners, and of course, the always popular winter night markets starting to pop up.

Here are the best Calgary food events to check out this week in November.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricardos Hideaway (@ricardosyyc)

Starting on November 23 and running until December 23, guests can experience the decorated space serving Caribbean food with Christmas-themed cocktails like the Kris Kringle Colada and Jingle Bird. The festive glassware will also be up for grabs, perfect for stocking stuffers.

Where: Ricardo’s Hideaway — 1530 5th Street SW, Calgary

When: November 23 to December 23, 2022

Instagram

In its third year, the market will be in a new location at the Quonset at Crossroads Market, running from 5 to 10 pm on each of the nights.

Attendees will find over 50 local vendors, live music all evening long, food options, and plenty of spots for beer, wine, and hot chocolate.

When: November 4, 5, 11, 12, 25, and 26

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: Quonset at Crossroads Market — 1235 26th Avenue SE, Calgary

Cost: $5, free for ages under 12 and over 65

Instagram

Flower & Wolf Vine & Dine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flower & Wolf Calgary (@flowerandwolfcalgary)

From Executive Chef Prakash Magar, this will be a delicious event with a special menu created just for the guests of Vine and Dine.

Guests will indulge in six chef-created dishes, paired with complimentary flavours, and served in the separate large private dining room.

When: Friday, November 25 from 6:30 to 9:30 pm

Where: 255 Barclay Parade SW, Calgary

Price: $85 per person

Instagram

Wild Rose Brewery Beer 101

This fun brewery tour and beer-tasting “class” is also a chance to explore and learn more about the secrets behind Alberta’s wildest beers.

When: Saturdays on November 5, 12, 19, and 26 from 4 to 5 pm

Where: Wild Rose Brewery — #2, 4580 Quesnay Wood Drive SW, Calgary

Price: $25 per ticket

This weekly event is a chance to learn about and try various whiskies chosen and taught by experts in the field.

When: Every Saturday at 2:30 pm

Where: 137 8th Avenue Southwest, Calgary

Price: $25

Proof, the popular Calgary cocktail joint, will offer kitschy holiday decor and Christmas-inspired drinks and this fun annual party.

It’s hugely popular and always one of the most popular Calgary food events in November.

When: November 16 through December 24

Where: Proof Cocktail Bar — 1302 1st Street SW, Calgary

Hosted at the Wild Horse Pub, a ticket to this East Coast-style feat includes a romaine salad to start — tossed in a garlicky anchovy dressing with charred lemon and Reggiano — as well as a fresh steamed Atlantic lobster served with traditional baby potatoes, corn, sausage, broth, spices, tarragon dill clarified butter, and fresh lemon.

When: Thursday, November 24 at 6 pm

Where: Deerfoot Inn & Casino – Wild Horse Pub — 1000, 11500 35th Street SW, Calgary

Price: $67.57

Christmas Craft Farmers Market

This annual market will feature more than 60 amazing vendors that make, bake, and grow their products.

When: Saturday, November 26 from 10 am to 3 pm

Where: 5432 Dalhart Road NW, Calgary

Price: FREE