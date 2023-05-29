Hot weather is finally here and it’s made for some amazing Calgary food events.

This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like extravagant brunches, immersive cocktail experiences, and all of the amazing night markets popping up. Many food spots opened up last year as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.

Here are the best Calgary food events to check out this week.

Sunday Brunch Trivia

A brunch menu filled with eggs benny, mimosas, delicious french toast, and lots of local craft beer is enough for us, but the trivia to go along with it makes it even more fun.

When: Every Sunday at 1 pm

Where: Penny Black Bar & Kitchen — 11520 24th Street SE, Calgary

Price: FREE, reserve your spot here

Based on the Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont fairytale, guests of this interactive experience will be surrounded by people who have become household objects, like talking clocks.

Set inside the titular Beast’s castle, guests will also create their own Beauty and the Beast-inspired cocktails.

When: March 24 to December 31, 2023

Where: Sunny Cider Bar — 14th Avenue NE, Calgary

Price: $47 per person, buy here

This new spot recently opened up in YYC.

Calgary has so many great sandwich shops and this is a new must-try spot.

This shop serves up creative sandwiches which seem to change every day. It’s really all about how the owner is feeling that day. A few of the sandwiches the kitchen has served since opening include Green Eggs and Ham, Magic Mushroom, English Steak Tip, and even Arepas, a South American food made of ground maize dough stuffed with a filling.

Address: 1022 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Besides decadent brunch dishes like lobster hash, lemon ricotta pancakes, and caviar bennies, there will also be stations for an Alberta Beef Tomahawk carvery, charcuterie, boulangère, and a Liquid Nitrogen Seafood Bar.

Like every great Sunday brunch, there will be mimosas, and unlike most breakfast options, it’s bound to be a party too with an all-day DJ.

When: Every Sunday in May from 11:30 am to 4 pm

Where: The Dorian – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phil & Sebastian Roaster Tour

Phil & Sebastian Coffee Roasters is one of the most popular coffee makers in YYC. Hosting a series of classes this month, this is an actual opportunity to tour the space and try some great coffee.

This series is one of the hippest Calgary food events in May.

When: Thursday, June 1 at 10 am

Where: 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary

Price: $52.45, buy tickets here

Coming to YYC at the Springbank Links Golf Club from November 3, 2022, to May 31, 2023, this boozy experience offers the chance to have some golf fun even in the winter months.

This “crazy golf course” is inspired by a certain famous wizard who can’t be named for copyright reasons. There will be nine holes to play as you come across bubbling cauldrons filled with tasty potions that may even help you cast a few spells to help you complete some of the mystical tee-off challenges.

When: Until May 31, 2023

Where: Springbank Links Golf Club – 125 Hackamore Trail, Calgary

Price: $15 per person, buy here

Food…music…games…

Hosted by the Rundle Community Association, this is a fun annual event with door prizes, games, a magician, pancakes, and sausages.

When: Saturday, June 3 from 9 am to 2 pm

Where: 2409 50th Street NE, Calgary

Price: Free