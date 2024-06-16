11 Calgary food events happening this week: June 17 to 23

Summer officially kicks off this week, and what better way to ring in warmer weather and sunny skies than some tasty food events?

Calgary has plenty of delicious foodie events to sink your teeth into this week, with pop-ups and parties galore all over the city.

Here are some of the best food events to check out in Calgary this week.

One-time-only events

Pasta La Mano x Business & Pleasure

Join Pasta La Mano for special dinner services at cocktail bar Business & Pleasure for two nights only. Good pasta and good cocktails, what’s not to love?

When: June 19 and 20, 2024

Where: Business & Pleasure – 1327a 9th Ave SE, Calgary

Tequila & Stampede Charm

Get accessorized for the Calgary Stampede with this unique tequila-tasting and jewelry-making event. There’ll be a tasting of Patron tequilas, followed by a workshop from MEIRAKO where you’ll make a custom charm necklace to take home.

When: June 20, 2024

Where: The Westley – 630 4th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $124.40 per person; buy tickets here

Summer Solstice Seafood Boil

Celebrate the longest day of the year and indulge in an enormous feast of lobster, crab, shrimp, mussels, and all the fixings at The Dorian. It’s one event seafood lovers won’t want to miss out on!

When: June 21, 2024

Where: The Dorian – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $150 per person; buy tickets here

Village Brewery x Calgary Pride: Taproom Pride Party

Pride Month is upon us, and to celebrate, Village Brewery is hosting a huge party alongside Calgary Pride. As well as live music and plenty of brews, Village will be unveiling its 2024 Pride beer and can.

When: June 21, 2024

Where: Village Brewery – 5000 12A Street SE, Calgary

Price: Free; reserve a spot here

Dim Sum 101

Join Friends of Chinatown for this celebration of Dim Sum. You’ll enjoy eight different dishes, such as dumplings, noodles, and desserts, before heading out for a walking tour of Calgary’s iconic Chinatown neighbourhood.

When: June 22, 2024

Where: Chinatown, Calgary

Price: $33.28 per person; buy tickets here

Francine’s x Vagabond

Esteemed chefs Christine Sandford and Roger Letourneau will be partnering with Francine’s Garrett Martin on a multi-course dinner that offers a fresh take on French cuisine.

When: June 22 and 23, 2024

Where: Meat & Bread – 821 1st St SW, Calgary

Price: $95 per person; make a reservation here

This huge event celebrating the finest in local culinary innovation, western hospitality, and international wine is heading to the BMO Centre. Guests can try the winning wines from the 2024 Stampede Cellar Showdown International Wine Competition and enjoy bites from restaurants, including Cardinale, Proof, and Rodney’s Oyster House.

When: June 22, 2024

Where: BMO Centre, Calgary

Tickets: General admission tickets are $125; buy tickets here

Summer Cocktail Party

Kick off the summer season in the best way possible with an epic cocktail party. You’ll try a curated selection of wine cocktails, innovative beer-based cocktails, and light snacks.

When: June 22, 2024

Where: Township 24 Brewery – 210, 100 Rainbow Road, Chestermere

Price: $43.93 per person; buy tickets here

Test your investigative skills at this three-course murder mystery dinner. As the mystery unfolds, guests will enjoy dishes such as Waldorf salad, maple wood-smoked Alberta beef striploin, miniature apple pie, and Saskatoon berry cheesecake.

When: June 22, 2024

Where: The Wainwright Hotel – Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary

Price: $12o per person; ticket information here

Rodney’s Oysterfest 2024

Raising money for the Mustard Seed, Rodney’s Oyster House is hosting its sixth annual Oysterfest. You’ll be able to check out a live DJ, food and drink booths, silent auction and there’ll even be a shucking competition from 2 pm.

When: June 23, 2024

Where: Rodney’s Oyster House – 355 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: From $35 per person; buy tickets here

Recurring events

Banded Peak Brewery Tour

Get a behind-the-scenes peek at one of Calgary’s most popular craft breweries. You’ll get an exclusive tour of the production facility and a walk-through of the process before tasting six of Banded Peak’s signature beers.

When: Every Saturday

Where: #119 – 519 34th Avenue SE Calgary

Price: $27.96 per person; buy tickets here