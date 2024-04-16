Heritage Park is hosting a three-course murder mystery dinner

Do you consider yourself an exceptional detective? Well, Calgarians can test their investigative skills at this immersive murder mystery dinner at Heritage Park.

With several dates in April and May at the iconic Wainright Hotel, guests will be able to watch a murder case unfold right in front of their eyes.

“It’s 1910 and the Alberta Central Railway is building a railroad across the middle of the province. Whoever guesses where the rail line is going will strike it rich if they get in early. Five desperate people converge on the Lucky Guest Hotel, where fate, destiny and murder will collide as death checks in,” the website said.

As the mystery unfolds, guests will enjoy a delicious three-course dinner of Waldorf salad, maple wood-smoked Alberta beef striploin, miniature apple pie, and Saskatoon berry cheesecake.

After that, they’ll be free to question the suspects, take notes, and try to solve the case, with prizes up for grabs.

The dinner runs from 6 to 10 pm with dates on April 19, 20, 26 and 27, as well as May 3, 4, 10 and 11.

Murder at the Park

When: April 19, 20, 26 and 27 and May 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2024

Where: The Wainwright Hotel – Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary

Price: $12o per person; ticket information here