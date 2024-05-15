The Calgary Stampede is just around the corner, and we have another fantastic event that you’ll need to get your glasses ready for.

Wine connoisseurs will want to make plans for the Stampede Celler Uncorked, a new international food and wine event happening on Saturday, June 22.

Taking place at the newly expanded BMO Centre, Stampede Cellar Uncorked celebrates the finest in local culinary innovation, western hospitality, and international wine. Tickets for the all-inclusive event are on sale now.

Guests can try the winning wines from the 2024 Stampede Cellar Showdown International Wine Competition during Uncorked, including the grand champion Poggio Landi Rosso Di Montalcino 2020, reserve grand champion Collard-Picard Cuvée Prestige Extra Brut Champagne NV, and top Canadian wine Meyer Family Vineyards Mclean Creek Road Pinot Noir 2022.

Attendees will enjoy live entertainment throughout the evening and also receive a Calgary Stampede Riedel glass to take home.

Of course, the perfect wine event isn’t complete without delicious eats. That’s why guests will enjoy locally produced culinary offerings from some of the best restaurants in Alberta. Highlights include Cardinale, Proof, and Rodney’s Oyster House

A number of celebrity judges will also be part of the event, including Nicole Gomes (Top Chef Canada All Stars champion), Kevin Coniff (Food Network’s Holiday Baking Championship), Ryan Massel (@immrfabulous), Patricia Lau (Miss Foodie), and Manuel Panfili (SAIT chef instructor).

For a full list of participating restaurants and to purchase tickets, click here.

When: June 22, 2024

Time: 6 pm

Where: BMO Centre, Calgary

Tickets: General admission tickets are $125; purchase online