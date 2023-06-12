Summer is finally here and June has been a seriously great month of amazing Calgary food events.

This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like fun trivia nights, extravagant brunches, coffee tours, and an amazing night market. There were many food spots that opened up last month as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.

Here are the best Calgary food events to check out this week in June.

Roastery Tour

Phil & Sebastian Coffee Roasters is one of the most popular coffee makers in YYC. Hosting a series of classes this month, this tour offers the chance to view the space and try some great coffee.

This series is one of the hippest Calgary food events in June.

When: Thursday, June 15 at 10 am

Where: 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary

Price: $52.45, buy tickets here

Instagram

Okotoks Food Tour – Afternoon Snacks

Have you ever explored the food scene in Okotoks?

This charming tour will hit many of the coffee shops, light snacks, and light eating options that downtown Okotoks has to offer. It might be a bit of a drive, but we still think it counts as one of the best Calgary food events.

When: June 15 from 5:30 to 9 pm

Where: Okotoks Towne Plaza

Price: $107.10 per person, buy tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WOWstoreCochrane (@wowstorecochrane)

This new spot just opened up in Cochrane, so it sounds like a great idea for a road trip to us.

Located in Cochrane (at the Cochrane Golf Club, actually), this store and dining room serves fried chicken, baked goods, coffee, gelato, brunch, and more. There are so many great food spots within driving distance of Calgary and this seems like one of the most intriguing.

Address: 240 Riverview Drive, Cochrane

Instagram

Calgary Night Market

This market offers attendees a chance to shop local vendors, enjoy buskers and live entertainment, and most importantly, get in on some grub from food trucks. Some of the best in the city will be there. In previous years, we’ve seen Beavertails, mini donuts, and so many more.

When: June 16, 2023

Where: Bridgeland Riverside Community – 917 Centre Avenue NE

Admission: FREE

The event will feature halal food vendors offering everything from shawarma to burgers to South African BBQ, in addition to ice cream stalls and beverage options.

When: June 16 to 18 from 4 to 9 pm

Where: ParkPlus Lot 6 — 311 8th Street W, Calgary

Price: $14.82, buy tickets here

Instagram

Sunday Brunch Trivia

A brunch menu filled with eggs benny, mimosas, delicious french toast, and lots of local craft beer is enough for us, but the trivia to go along with it makes it even more fun.

When: Every Sunday at 1 pm

Where: Penny Black Bar & Kitchen — 11520 24th Street SE, Calgary

Price: FREE, reserve your spot here

Father’s Day Events

Many different food spots will be having Sunday specials, whether it’s for morning brunch or at the bar in the evening.

When: Sunday, June 18

Where: Various locations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Calgary (@dishedcalgary)

Besides decadent brunch dishes like lobster hash, lemon ricotta pancakes, and caviar bennies, there will also be stations for an Alberta Beef Tomahawk carvery, charcuterie, boulangère, and a Liquid Nitrogen Seafood Bar.

Like every great Sunday brunch, there will be mimosas, and unlike most breakfast options, it’s bound to be a party too with an all-day DJ.

When: Every Sunday in June from 11:30 am to 4 pm

Where: The Dorian – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram