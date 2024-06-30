12 Calgary food events happening this week: July 1 to 7

Listen up, Calgary foodies! It’s going to be a big week for food events in YYC.

With the kick-off of the Calgary Stampede, there will be pancake breakfasts aplenty, some outrageous Midway foods, but also a ton of food festivals and fun to check out.

Here are some of the very best food events taking place in Calgary this week.

One-time-only events

This family-friendly event highlights the very best of Mexican culture, from entertainment to arts and, of course, cuisine. Vendors will be serving up Mexican food and beverages to enjoy.

When: July 4 to 7, 2024

Where: Lot 6 –311 8th Street SW, Calgary

Touted as 17th Avenue’s “largest beer garden,” Whiskey Rose and Cold Garden are teaming up for one weekend only. There’ll be delicious eats, live music, and of course, plenty of beers to keep the party going.

When: July 5 to 7, 2024

Where: 1012 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Ketchup Confidential

Jump back in time with this celebration of the patty melt! Pigeonhole is throwing it back with the return of its popular sandwich pop-up featuring root beer floats, jello shots, Cincinnati chili, and, of course, patty melts.

When: July 6 and 7, 2024

Where: Pigeonhole – 306 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Bastid’s BBQ

July 6 will see the return of the annual Bastids BBQ, with music courtesy of world-renowned DJ Skratch Bastid and special guests. There’ll be plenty of mouth-watering eats to check out while you enjoy the sunshine.

When: July 6, 2024

Where: 1012 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: Tickets from $35.15; buy tickets here

Fonda Fora Patio Party

Mexican spot Fonda Fora is throwing an epic Stampede Pet-Friendly Patio Party. There’ll be margaritas, good food and plenty of puppies. Proceeds from the event will go to AARCS. Be sure to reserve your space on the patio.

When: July 6, 2024

Where: 630 4th Avenue SW, Calgary

Prasatko Stampede Party

This pop-up is back once again and throwing its very own Stampede party with a Czech twist. Treats such as pickled camembert and goulash poutine will be on the menu, as will Czech-style beers and spirits. There will also be live music from the Slovak band Just Like Dis.

When: July 6, 2024

Where: The Prairie Emporium – 334 53rd Avenue SE Bay 300, Calgary

Price: Tickets from $10; buy tickets here

Dollyfest

In a country music-heavy month, a celebration of the one and only Dolly Parton is a must. Three separate events include a Dolly-themed pancake breakfast, a Dolly-themed drag brunch hosted by Karla Marx and Smokey Waters, and an afternoon of musical acts covering Dolly tunes.

When: July 7, 2024, with 9 am, 11:30 am and 2 pm events

Where: The Prairie Emporium – 334 53rd Avenue SE Bay 300, Calgary

Price: Tickets from $17; buy tickets here

Recurring events

Whether you’re booking a stay or grabbing lunch at the Vermillion Room restaurant, be sure to check out Banffchella. It features stunning floral installations, signature cocktails (including an espresso martini machine), and lawn games.

When: Until August 29, 2024

Where: Fairmont Banff Springs – 405 Spray Avenue, Banff

It’s officially Stampede season, and what better way to get in the spirit than with a pancake breakfast? There are so many free Stampede breakfasts to check out.

When: Multiple dates

Where: Multiple venues

Calgary Stampede

The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth returns to YYC for another year, and with it comes a whole heaping of foodie goodness. From free Stampede Breakfasts to dozens of brand-new foods hitting the Midway, you won’t want to miss out.

When: July 5 to 14, 2024

Where: Stampede Park – 1410 Stampede Trail SE, Calgary

Price: $25 per person

Banded Peak Brewery Tour

Get a behind-the-scenes peek at one of Calgary’s most popular craft breweries. You’ll get an exclusive tour of the production facility and a walk-through of the process before tasting six of Banded Peak’s signature beers.

When: Every Saturday

Where: #119 – 519 34th Avenue SE Calgary

Price: $27.96 per person; buy tickets here

Calgary Food Bike Tour

This unique bike tour takes you on a scenic route to some of Calgary’s best restaurants. You’ll cycle to several locations, enjoying chef-curated meals and getting a VIP behind-the-scenes experience. You can either bring your own bike or rent one for an additional cost.