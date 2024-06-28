10 unique Stampede breakfasts to check out in Calgary

Calgary Stampede is just one week away, and that means it’s time to start planning which Stampede breakfasts are top of your list to hit up.

While there are so many free breakfasts to check out, there are also plenty of unique offerings across the city showcasing cuisines from around the world and some truly creative takes on the Stampede staple.

Here are some of the most unique Stampede breakfasts to check out in Calgary this year.

Fourth Street Pancake Showdown

Head down to 4th Street and sample some truly unique pancakes at this event. Plenty of Mission-based businesses will be getting creative with some drool-worthy creations in the hopes of winning the prestigious Golden Spatula award.

When: July 4 from 9 am to 11 am

Where: 4th Street SW, Calgary

Price: Free

Green Tea Pancake Breakfast

Dine on Japanese green tea pancakes and Wagyu korokke hash browns at OMO’s Stampede breakfast. As well as some delicious treats, there will also be games, food prizes, live country music and Siksika performances.

When: July 6 from 8:30 am to 10:30 am

Where: Omo Teppan and Kitchen – 5222 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Price: Free

Canela’s Vegan Stampede Breakfast

Popular cafe Canela is hosting an all-vegan Stampede breakfast. There’ll be pancakes, vegan sausage patties and drip coffee, as well as live music.

When: July 6 from 8:30 am to 1 pm

Where: 1319 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: Free

Xiang Loong Festival

If you’re already over pancakes, a Chinese take on the Stampede breakfast is happening as part of the Xiang Loong Festival. There’ll be free wontons and noodle soup.

When: July 6 from 10 am to noon

Where: Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre – 197 1st Street SW, Calgary

Price: Free

Almusal

Do Stampede breakfast the Filipino way. As well as a feast of Filipino fare, there’ll be games and music for a boot-stompin’ good time.

When: July 7 from 7 am to 10 am

Where: Pacific Hut Restaurant – 3231 17th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: Free

Dollyfest Pancake Breakfast

In a country music-heavy month, a celebration of the one and only Dolly Parton is a must. You can check out this Dolly-themed pancake breakfast before heading out on your adventures for the day.

When: July 7 from 9 am

Where: The Prairie Emporium – 334 53rd Avenue SE Bay 300, Calgary

Price: Free

Lonesome City Country Club x Buckaroos

Join Toronto’s Lonesome City Country Club for a Stampede Breakfast to remember. There’ll be live music from several artists and a country-curated vinyl shop, and you can purchase a made-to-order breakfast.

When: July 7 from 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Buckaroos – 117 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: Admission is free

Pink Pancake Breakfast

Southcentre Mall is hosting its 15th annual Pink Pancake Stampede Breakfast on behalf of the Canadian Cancer Society in support of the CIBC Run for the Cure. Enjoy some delicious pink pancakes and donate to a good cause.

When: July 10 from 9 am to 11 am

Where: 100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary

Price: Free

Best of the East Stampede Breakfast

Get ready to chow down on some of the best eats International Avenue has to offer. There’ll be pancakes but also samplings of foods from all over the world to check out.

When: July 11 from 8:30 am to 11 am

Where: Unity Park – 3111 17th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: Free

Midnight Pancake Breakfast

Modern Steak is partnering with IHOP on this midnight pancake breakfast so you can indulge in some late-night eats. Tickets will get you two featured creations, one beverage, and a dessert, and all money will be donated to the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation.

When: July 11 from 10:30 pm

Where: Modern Steak – 100 8th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: $19.99 per person; buy tickets here