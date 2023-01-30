It might be the shortest month, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some amazing Calgary food events in February.

This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like trivia nights, poutine festivals, and even a Shrek party. There were many food spots that opened up last year as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.

Here are the best Calgary food events to check out in February.

The annual celebration of all things fries, cheese, gravy, and more will take place from February 1 to 14 at various locations around YYC.

When: February 1 to 14, 2023

Where: Various locations across Calgary

That’s right — happening on Thursday, February 2, the “most legendary nightclub” is having a Shrek-themed party, and it won’t be “no medi-ogre party.”

So instead of being “the most fun you can have with your boots on,” it’ll be the most fun you can have with your… Shrek costume on? Shreks will also get in free in case that’s more incentive to throw on your brightest green paint.

Where: Cowboys Calgary – 421 12th Avenue SE, Calgary

When: Thursday, February 2

Intro to Espresso

Phil & Sebastian Coffee Roasters is one of the most popular coffee makers in YYC. Hosting a series of classes this month, this class offers the chance to learn how to use your home espresso machine and grinder to get the most out of your espresso.

This series is one of the hippest Calgary food events in January.

When: Saturday, February 4, from 10 to 11:30 am

Where: 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary

Price: $99.75

Okotoks Food Tour – Afternoon Snacks

Have you ever explored the food scene in Okotoks?

This charming tour will hit many of the coffee shops, light snacks, and light eating options that downtown Okotoks has to offer.

When: Saturday, February 4, from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm

Where: Okotoks Art Gallery – 53 North Railway Street, Okotoks

Price: $85.88

Dalhousie Winter Farmers Market

This market will be a foodie lover’s dream, with over 25 vendors providing cookies, bread items, jams, hot sauces, sausages, cinnamon buns, teas, fudge, marinades, scones, soups, pies, beef, perogies, and SO much more.

When: Saturday, February 4, from 10 am to 3 pm

Where: 5432 Dalhart Road NW Calgary, AB, Canada

Price: FREE

This is a recurring food market celebrating the flavours and culture of the Tsuut’ina Nation.

When: February 1, 8, 15, and 22 from 2 to 4:30 pm

Where: Bullhead Community Centre — Bullhead Road, Tsuut’ina

Trivia Night at Tailgunner Brewing Co.

Every Tuesday, this fantastic brewery hosts trivia night. Grab your best team of four geniuses and compete for prizes and the fun of it all.

When: Tuesday, January 31, from 7 to 8 pm

Where: Tailgunner Brewing Company — 1602 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: FREE

Coming to YYC at the Springbank Links Golf Club from November 3 to May 31, 2023, this boozy experience offers the chance to have some golf fun even in the winter months.

This “crazy golf course” is inspired by a certain famous wizard who can’t be named for copyright reasons. There will be nine holes to play as you come across bubbling cauldrons filled with tasty potions that may even help you cast a few spells to help you complete some of the mystical tee-off challenges.

When: December 7, 2022, to May 31, 2023

Where: Springbank Links Golf Club – 125 Hackamore Trail, Calgary

Price: $15 per person; buy here

