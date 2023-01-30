La Poutine Week Calgary 2023 kicks off February 1
La Poutine Week Calgary is returning in February, and that means cities across Canada can prepare for some cheesy, gravy-coated deliciousness.
The annual celebration of all things fries, cheese, gravy, and more will take place from February 1 to 14.
In its 11th consecutive year, the event competition aims to spread more poutine joy by raising money for multiple charities.
A portion of each order will go towards select charity organizations, and while the restaurants and specific charities have yet to be announced for 2023, the festival is a great way to try out some local spots while also supporting worthwhile causes.
Here are just five of the 15 poutine creations we are excited to try during Calgary’s two-week-long poutine festival:
- Blowers & Grafton: Fried Chicken and Waffle Poutine — $19.75
- Flavours of Poutine: Picane Poutine — $11.95
- Wayback Burgers: Cheesesteak Poutine — $12.99
- Southland Yard: Spicy Cheeseburger Poutine — $16
- Meltwich Food Co.: Korean BBQ Poutine — $14
For a full list of all 15 participants in YYC, visit the event’s website here.
La Poutine Week Calgary
When: February 1 to 14, 2023
Where: Various locations across Calgary