6 Calgary food events happening this week: February 5 to 11

It may be cold outside, but there are plenty of food events taking place in Calgary this week to spice things up.

From trying out hundreds of creations at a huge hot chocolate festival to indulging in a meal prepared by the world’s tiniest chef, here are some of the best food events taking place in Calgary this week.

It’s YYC Hot Chocolate Fest time, so you’ll want to get planning out your stops of choice. Over 100 different vendors across the city are whipping up some incredible hot chocolate creations over February.

When: From February 1 to 29, 2024

Where: Various locations across Calgary

Celebrate all things cheesy and gravy-covered as part of this week-long food event. Restaurants all over Calgary will be offering up their unique takes on the classic Canadian dish.

When: From February 1 to 7, 2024

Where: Various locations across Calgary

A dining experience like no other is making its way to Calgary’s The Dorian Hotel. You’ll be treated to a four-course meal prepared by a 6 cm tall chef. Seriously!

When: From February 10, 2024

Where: The Dorian Hotel – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $129 for adults and $64.99 for children; buy tickets here

Okotoks Food Tour

If you want to escape the city, you can explore Okotoks’ food scene on this tour. Throughout the tour, you’ll hit up some of downtown Okotoks’ best coffee shops, snacks, and light eating options while learning all about the businesses. You definitely won’t leave hungry.

When: Every Saturday

Where: Okotoks Towne Plaza

Price: $85.88 per person; buy tickets here

Intro to Latte Art & Steaming

If you’re looking to level up your morning coffee, why not learn from the best? Phil & Sebastian, one of YYC’s most popular coffee spots, is hosting a class where you can learn how to steam milk and create some impressive latte art designs.

When: February 10, 2024

Where: 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary

Price: $99.75 per person; buy tickets here

Help yourself to heapings of delicious breakfast fare from buttermilk pancakes and waffles, eggs florentine, charcuterie, and cinnamon bun bread pudding at this unique brunch experience in Heritage Park’s Wainwright Hotel.

When: Every Sunday

Where: The Wainwright Hotel – Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary

Price: $33 per person