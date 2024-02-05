A huge festival is heading to Calgary next month, and it’s a must-visit for vino lovers.

Winefest, a celebration of the world of wine, will be held at the BMO Centre on March 1 and 2.

You can sip your way through some of the world’s most celebrated wine regions, with hundreds of different wines showcased, so whether you prefer red, white, sparkling or even port, there will be samples to test out.

This year, Spain’s finest wine region, Rioja, will be a focus, with wines from some of the area’s top wineries to try and experts on hand to tell you everything you need to know about each sip.

In addition to some incredible wines, canapés and hors d’oeuvres by chef Nicholas Pena-Alvarez will be served, with dishes such as Moroccan-style lamb meatballs, roasted chicken roulade, mini grilled cheese and arancini.

Tickets include all-inclusive wine samplings, hors d’oeuvres, and a wine glass to take home.

Good wine and good food? Count us in!

When: March 1 and 2, 2024

Where: BMO Centre – 20 Roundup Way SE, Calgary

Price: From $126.55 per person; buy tickets here