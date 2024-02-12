FoodFood Events

5 Calgary food events happening this week: February 12 to 18

Charlie Hart
Charlie Hart
Feb 12 2024, 4:00 pm
5 Calgary food events happening this week: February 12 to 18

Love is in the air this week, but even if you’re not heading out on a romantic dinner date, there are still plenty of fun food events all over Calgary.

From $1 pancakes to a huge hot chocolate festival, here are some of the best food events to check out this week.

YYC Hot Chocolate Fest

It’s YYC Hot Chocolate Fest time, so you’ll want to get planning out your stops of choice. Over 100 different vendors across the city are whipping up some incredible hot chocolate creations over February.

When: From February 1 to 29, 2024
Where: Various locations across Calgary

Sunset Grill’s Pancake Tuesday

If you love a good pancake (and let’s face it, who doesn’t?), Sunset Grill is hosting its annual Pancake Tuesday fundraiser, where its signature buttermilk pancakes will be on sale for just $1. The event raises money for the Canadian Cancer Society.

When: February 13, 2024
Where: Sunset Grill locations in Calgary

Okotoks Food Tour

If you want to escape the city, you can explore Okotoks’ food scene on this tour. Throughout the tour, you’ll hit up some of downtown Okotoks’ best coffee shops, snacks, and light eating options while learning all about the businesses. You definitely won’t leave hungry.

When: Every Saturday
Where: Okotoks Towne Plaza
Price: $85.88 per person; buy tickets here

Enjoy a breakfast buffet

Help yourself to heapings of delicious breakfast fare from buttermilk pancakes and waffles, eggs florentine, charcuterie, and cinnamon bun bread pudding at this unique brunch experience in Heritage Park’s Wainwright Hotel.

When: Every Sunday
Where: The Wainwright Hotel – Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary
Price: $33 per person

Take a brewery tour

If you want to get a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to brew some of your favourite beers, this brewery tour is for you. You’ll also get to sample some of the beers while you’re there.

When: February 17, 2024
Where: Wild Rose Brewery – #2, 4580 Quesnay Wood Drive SW, Calgary
Price: $28.48 per person; buy tickets here
Charlie HartCharlie Hart
