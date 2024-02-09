The old adage is true: many people’s hearts are found through their stomachs, and nothing says “I love you” quite like a heart-shaped pizza.

For those who just want to spend a quiet night-in this year but want to do something a little special, these limited-time-only pizzas are a great way to celebrate the holiday.

Whether you’re celebrating with a romantic partner or want to kick back with your friends and celebrate love in all its forms, here are some places offering heart-shaped pizzas in Calgary this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UncleAlsMacleod (@unclealspizzamacleod)

Address: 7116 Macleod Trail SE #3

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boston Pizza (@bostonpizzacanada)

Address: There are 19 Boston Pizza locations in Calgary, find the one nearest to you here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Papa Johns (@papajohns)

Address: There are 22 locations in Calgary, view all the addresses here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Papa Murphy’s (@papamurphys)

Address: There are five Papa Murphy’s locations in Calgary, view all their addresses here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pizza Hut 🍕 (@pizzahut)

Pizza Hut is offering something a little different with a Hot Honey pizza to send as a sweet and salty break-up message.

Address: There are 20 Pizza Hut locations in Calgary. View them all here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FRESHSLICE Pizza (@freshslice)

Address: There are eight fresh slice locations in Calgary, view them all here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lina’s Italian Market (@linasmarket)

If you love the idea of heart-shaped food but aren’t as big of a fan of the delicious doughy goodness that is pizza, Lina’s has you covered! They told Daily Hive that while they won’t be offering the heart shape in pizza form, they will be offering heart-shaped charcuterie!

