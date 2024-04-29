4 Calgary food events happening this week: April 29 to May 5
April may be drawing to a close, but the deliciousness never ends, with tons of incredible food festivities taking over Calgary this week.
From a weeklong pizza celebration to a huge beer festival, here are some of the best food events to check out this week in Calgary.
La Pizza Week
Take part in the ultimate celebration of the humble pizza. Restaurants across Calgary will be showcasing unique pies over the course of the week. Even if you don’t want to dine out, DoorDash will be the exclusive delivery partner for the event, so you can get a piping hot pie delivered.
When: May 1 to 7, 2024
Where: Participating restaurants across Calgary
Made With Love Banff Food and Cocktail Festival
Over 20 local restaurants and bars will be crafting creative food and drinking pairings inspired by Spring Après throughout this 16-day event.
When: April 19 to May 4, 2024
Where: Various locations in Banff
Calgary International Beerfest
At this huge beer festival, you can try hundreds of beers from around the world. There’s even a separate afterparty with DJs so you can party for even longer.
When: May 3 and 4, 2024
Where: BMO Centre, Stampede Park, Calgary
Price: Starting from $19.99 per person; buy tickets here
Shiki Menya at Missy’s
Celebrate 10 years of one of Calgary’s best ramen spots with dinner service for one night only at Missy’s. There’ll be music, drinks and some delicious eats to get your hands on.
When: From 5:30 pm until sold out on May 4, 2024
Where: 348A 14th Avenue SW, Calgary