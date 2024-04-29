4 Calgary food events happening this week: April 29 to May 5

April may be drawing to a close, but the deliciousness never ends, with tons of incredible food festivities taking over Calgary this week.

From a weeklong pizza celebration to a huge beer festival, here are some of the best food events to check out this week in Calgary.

Take part in the ultimate celebration of the humble pizza. Restaurants across Calgary will be showcasing unique pies over the course of the week. Even if you don’t want to dine out, DoorDash will be the exclusive delivery partner for the event, so you can get a piping hot pie delivered.

When: May 1 to 7, 2024

Where: Participating restaurants across Calgary

Over 20 local restaurants and bars will be crafting creative food and drinking pairings inspired by Spring Après throughout this 16-day event.

When: April 19 to May 4, 2024

Where: Various locations in Banff

At this huge beer festival, you can try hundreds of beers from around the world. There’s even a separate afterparty with DJs so you can party for even longer.

When: May 3 and 4, 2024

Where: BMO Centre, Stampede Park, Calgary

Price: Starting from $19.99 per person; buy tickets here

Celebrate 10 years of one of Calgary’s best ramen spots with dinner service for one night only at Missy’s. There’ll be music, drinks and some delicious eats to get your hands on.

When: From 5:30 pm until sold out on May 4, 2024

Where: 348A 14th Avenue SW, Calgary