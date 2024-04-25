Baekjong has just opened its second Calgary location

A popular spot for all things Korean BBQ has just opened its second Calgary location.

Baekjong opened its newest Calgary outpost at #100 5255 Richmond Road SW to the west of the city.

The name, which translates to “butcher” in Korean, and meat is certainly a defining feature for the spot, which serves up premium cuts of Alberta Sterling Silver meat prepared by a butcher with over 15 years of experience.

Each table has its own built-in gas grill, so you can cook your food to perfection. Options include freshly sliced pork belly, beef shortribs, brisket, and prime ribeye steak.

If that isn’t enough to make your mouth water, all meat orders at Baekjong include unlimited Korean-style salads and vegetables.

In addition to BBQ, plenty of Korean soups and stews are on offer, some served in hot stone Dookbaeki bowls.

Baekjong also offers plenty of delicious appetizers to accompany your BBQ, such as corn cheese, dumplings, tteokbokki, japchae and Korean-style beef tartare.

Soju fans will also love the cocktail menu, which features tons of soju-based cocktails and highballs to sip on as you grill.

Baekjong also has a location at 11660 Sarcee Trail NW and two in Edmonton.

Address: #100 5255 Richmond Road SW, Calgary

