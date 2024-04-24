Calgarians are losing it after Tim Hortons sells Oilers donuts in the city

Any Albertan knows that the rivalry between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers runs deep, and now Tim Hortons has been caught in the crossfire.

One X user in Calgary joked that he was boycotting his local Tims after he spotted Oilers-themed donuts being sold.

I’m boycotting my local Tim Hortons until the Oilers are eliminated. I live in Calgary and you’re trying to sell me an Oilers donut? 😆 pic.twitter.com/sHFw4rCGjV — Matt McQueen (@mattmcqueen) April 24, 2024

It’s certainly an interesting choice to serve up donuts dressed up with the Oilers logo in Cowtown, of all places, and it got a lot of people talking.

“I do feel you because if the situation were reversed with Edmonton Tim Hortons selling Flames donuts I’d be pretty upset,” one person responded.

“I wouldn’t buy a Flames one if roles were reversed,” another added.

Others came up with some alternative uses for the donuts.

“I think they’re meant for throwing,” one person responded.

Although, as with all good rivalries, many Oilers fans couldn’t help but get a few jabs in.

“I’m sure you could ask the province for some money to make a better team,” one user replied.

“It might be a few years before Tim Hortons sells Flames playoff donuts,” another added.