Shiki Menya is hosting a one-night-only dinner service next month

One of Calgary’s most beloved ramen spots is hosting a huge celebration next month.

Shiki Menya has been a YYC staple for ramen for a decade, and to celebrate the huge milestone, the iconic spot is hosting a one-off dinner service at none other than Missy’s.

On May 4, diners will be able to enjoy bites from the team behind Shiki Menya and its Japanese snack bar First Avenue Corner store at 348A 14th Avenue SW, instead of the usual Bridgeland spot.

From the preparation of the Tonkatsu broth, which takes over 20 hours, to the construction of all the noodles in-house, the attention to detail behind each bowl of ramen is just one of the reasons the spot is so well-loved.

While Shiki Menya will have the food covered for the night, Missy’s will be slinging beverages to wash it all down.

Staying true to its roots, there will also be music from Nasty G and Catfish The Wizard to capture the magic of the ramen spot in the Beltline.

While more details on the event are still to come, Shiki Menya is no stranger to having long lines so expect it to be a busy one!

Shiki Menya’s 10-year anniversary

When: From 5:30 pm until sold out, May 4, 2024

Where: 348A 14th Avenue SW, Calgary