4 Calgary food events happening this week: April 22 to 28

It’s a good week for Calgary foodies, with all kinds of foodie fun taking place.

The week is packed with food festivals aplenty, with a celebration of Filipino cuisine and a budget-friendly dining event with dishes for just $10.

So if you’re looking to pack your calendar, here are some of the best food events to check out this week in Calgary.

A month-long celebration of Filipino cuisine will return to Calgary and across Canada in April. Participating restaurants will serve prix fixe menus showcasing authentic dishes, ingredients, and the culinary expertise of Filipino chefs.

When: April 2024

Where: Various locations in Calgary

Over 20 local restaurants and bars will be crafting creative food and drinking pairings inspired by Spring Après throughout this 16-day event.

When: April 19 to May 4, 2024

Where: Various locations in Banff

This food festival in Calgary’s Mission district is all about the cheap eats, with tons of meals available for just $10. Restaurants on 4th Street SW are offering everything from tacos, pizza, sushi, BBQ and more.

When: April 24 to 28, 2024

Where: Various locations on 4th Street SW

Saturday Cocktail Club

Ring in the weekend with some expertly crafted cocktails and food pairings. Each guest will receive four cocktails using gin from Last Best Distillery alongside some delicious snacks.

When: April 27, 2024

Where: Off Cut Bar – 925 11th Street SE, Calgary

Price: $75 per person; buy tickets here