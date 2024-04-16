Belmont Diner opens its third Calgary location

Calgarians are now able to visit a new adorable 1950s-style diner in Willow Park.

Belmont Diner, a Calgary institution, has just opened its third location at #244 10816 Macleod Trail S, bringing all-day breakfast to the south.

If you’ve never visited Belmont Diner, it has everything you’d expect from a good diner, with colourful vinyl seating and comfy, casual vibes.

The spot offers an extensive breakfast selection, including omelettes, sandwiches, breakfast burritos, and more, all served with a side of unlimited hash browns.

Belmont Diner also has a menu of different Eggs Benedict varieties and pancakes, waffles, and French toast loaded with toppings.

Don’t miss out on the milkshakes, either. They come in flavours such as Creamsicle, apple pie, and mocha and are made using real ice cream from Foothills Creamery.

Belmont Diner’s new location in Willow Park joins its existing locations in Aspen Landing and Marda Loop.

Belmont Diner Willow Park is open from 7 am to 3 pm daily.

Address: #244 10816 Macleod Trail S, Calgary

