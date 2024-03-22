FoodFood EventsFood News

All the Calgary restaurants participating in Filipino Restaurant Month

Mar 22 2024, 6:41 pm
@nansnoodlehouse | @amihan.grill.bakeshop/Instagram

Filipino Restaurant Month is just around the corner, and plenty of Calgary restaurants are set to take part.

For the entire month of April, select Filipino restaurants in Alberta, BC, Manitoba, Quebec, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and the Maritimes will be offering prix fixe menus, allowing diners to explore the awesome flavours of this unique and much-loved cuisine.

That list of food spots was just announced, and we can’t wait to eat, drink, and celebrate the food of the Philippines.

From April 1 to 30, six restaurants in Calgary will be available for diners to discover and try.

Calgarians can look forward to heading to the following participating eateries during this year’s festival.

Amihan Grill + Bakeshop

Address: 3132 26th Street NE Unit #208, Calgary

Address: 1011 1st Street SW, Calgary

Instagram

Chopstix

Address: 5315 17th Avenue SE, Calgary

Address: 9737 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Instagram

Pacific Hut

Address: 3223 17th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram

Kain Tayo

 

Address: 725 9th Street, Canmore

Instagram

Kain Der Yah

 

Address: 735 Ranchlands Boulevard NW, Calgary

Instagram

Nan’s Noodle House

Address: 3103b Edmonton Trail, Calgary

Instagram

With files from Hogan Short and Charlie Hart

