Flames making high-demand Red Lot tickets available tomorrow morning

Game 5 in the Battle of Alberta could be make-or-break for the Calgary Flames in the Stanley Cup playoffs, and you’ll want to be at the Red Lot to catch all the action.

The Red Lot acts as a viewing party for Flames fans in front of the Scotiabank Saddledome. With the ongoing popularity of the event, the Game 5 event on May 26 will remain ticketed, and tickets are set to be released on Thursday morning.

The good news is, tickets are free – but they’re limited to two per person.

According to a news release from the Flames, tickets for Game 5 of round two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs will be made available at 9 am on Thursday, May 26, ahead of the evening’s 7:30 pm game.

Free tickets for the Red Lot can be obtained via Ticketmaster.

Fans are asked to only get tickets that they know they will use, to avoid wasted tickets amidst a high demand. Tickets are non-transferrable.

The Flames advise arriving at the viewing party early, as space in the Red Lot is subject to availability if you arrive after puck-drop. Those without tickets will not be permitted entrance to Red Lot under any circumstances, reads the release, and are asked not to come to the site.

Additionally, tickets to the Flames game itself do not provide access to Red Lot.