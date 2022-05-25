Flames making high-demand Red Lot tickets available tomorrow morning
Game 5 in the Battle of Alberta could be make-or-break for the Calgary Flames in the Stanley Cup playoffs, and you’ll want to be at the Red Lot to catch all the action.
The Red Lot acts as a viewing party for Flames fans in front of the Scotiabank Saddledome. With the ongoing popularity of the event, the Game 5 event on May 26 will remain ticketed, and tickets are set to be released on Thursday morning.
The good news is, tickets are free – but they’re limited to two per person.
According to a news release from the Flames, tickets for Game 5 of round two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs will be made available at 9 am on Thursday, May 26, ahead of the evening’s 7:30 pm game.
The Battle. pic.twitter.com/nDLqnx6Y9d
— y – Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) May 19, 2022
Free tickets for the Red Lot can be obtained via Ticketmaster.
Fans are asked to only get tickets that they know they will use, to avoid wasted tickets amidst a high demand. Tickets are non-transferrable.
The Flames advise arriving at the viewing party early, as space in the Red Lot is subject to availability if you arrive after puck-drop. Those without tickets will not be permitted entrance to Red Lot under any circumstances, reads the release, and are asked not to come to the site.
Additionally, tickets to the Flames game itself do not provide access to Red Lot.
“We understand that demand for Red Lot tickets will very likely outweigh supply,” said the Calgary Flames, “and would like to reiterate our tremendous gratitude for the extraordinary support of the C of Red.”
If you snag tickets, it’s important to note that the Red Lot Community Viewing Party will open two hours prior to the scheduled Flames-Oilers puck drop, and it shuts down at the end of the game.
The event initially only ran during home games at the Dome but was in such high demand that for Game 6 of the first round of playoffs, which took place in Dallas, the Flames opened the lot. For Game 7 of the Flames’ series against the Dallas Stars, the organization made the event ticketed, and that policy has stayed in effect.
“The decision to move to a ticketed event was made to enhance the fan experience by decreasing the line and wait times for the Red Lot and ensuring the safety of everyone in attendance,” read an earlier news release from the Calgary Flames.
After cancelling the outdoor Red Lot for Game 1 of the series against the Oilers on May 18 due to high winds and inclement weather, and for the following two games due to damage from said wind, the viewing party for Game 3 was moved inside the Dome on May 22.
The Red Lot was back on during Game 4 on May 24, and sounds like it’s good to go for Game 5, too – fingers crossed for nice weather tomorrow evening.
If you’re looking for an alternate spot to watch the Battle of Alberta, there are plenty of great bars around Calgary where you can catch the game, and the TELUS Spark Science Centre is screening all the action in their Infinity Dome theatre as well.