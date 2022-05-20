Free viewing party coming to Saddledome as Flames close Red Lot

The Calgary Flames have closed the Red Lot for Games 2 and 3 of the playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers, and will instead be hosting a viewing party inside the Saddledome during the first away game.

Due to damage to the site from Wednesday’s wind storm, and more inclement weather in the forecast, the Flames announced on Thursday evening that the Red Lot viewing party won’t be operating for the next two Battle of Alberta games.

However, fans aren’t totally out of luck: during the first away game of the series, the Flames will open the Scotiabank Saddledome for a viewing party. The organization revealed the new event in a press release on Thursday evening.

We’re sad to announce that due to damage suffered to the site during yesterday’s wind storm & inclement weather in the forecast, the Red Lot will not be operating for Game 2. However, we will be hosting a viewing party at the ‘Dome for Game 3! Details ⬇️ https://t.co/dinXwKNNyr — y – Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) May 20, 2022

The “C of Red Family Viewing Party” will take place on Sunday, May 22, with doors opening at 5 pm, ahead of the 6 pm game in Edmonton.

Tickets for the Game 3 viewing party inside the Dome will be available beginning at 9 am on Saturday, May 21.

According to the Flames, tickets will be free, but must be secured in advance and are limited to a maximum of four tickets per person.

Fans are asked to only acquire tickets that they know they will use, to avoid wasted tickets amidst high demand for these viewing parties.

The C of Red Family Viewing Party tickets have no cash value and will be non-transferable.

It’s important to note that the Saddledome will be operating at a reduced capacity for this event.

“We understand that demand for ‘C of Red Family Viewing Party’ tickets will potentially outweigh supply, and would like to reiterate our tremendous gratitude for the extraordinary support of the C of Red,” said the Calgary Flames in the release.

If you’re looking for an alternate spot to watch the Battle of Alberta, there are plenty of great bars around Calgary where you can catch the game, and the TELUS Spark Science Centre is screening all the action in their Infinity Dome theatre as well.