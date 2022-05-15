Tickets required for Flames' Game 7 outdoor viewing party

The Calgary Flames have chosen to make their outdoor viewing party for Game 7 a ticketed event.

But the good news? Tickets are free, (and limited to two per person).

They can be obtained via the following link at NHL.com.

“Due to incredibly high demand, the RED Lot Community Viewing Party will be shifting to a ticketed event effective immediately,” the Flames wrote in a statement. “The decision to move to a ticketed event was made to enhance the fan experience by decreasing the line and wait times for the RED Lot and ensuring the safety of everyone in attendance. We ask that you please only secure what you know you will use to avoid wasted tickets.”

The Flames are taking on the Dallas Stars in a winner-take-all Game 7 after dropping Game 6 on Friday night by a 4-2 score. Should Calgary win, they’ll take on the Edmonton Oilers in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The viewing party is located at Lot 3 at Stampede Park, located between Corral Trail Southeast and 3rd Street Southeast, just down the street from the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Tickets are available as of 9 am MT, with doors opening for the lot at 5:30 MT.

Puck drop for Game 7 between the Flames and Stars is set for 7:30 pm MT.