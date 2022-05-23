SportsHockeyFlamesBattle of Alberta

Aaron Vickers
May 23 2022, 11:08 pm
The Red Lot is making a triumphant return. 

The Calgary Flames outdoor viewing party, which was shut down for Games 2 and 3 of the Battle of Alberta second round series against the Edmonton Oilers, will once again be open to fans ready to rock the red. 

It was originally closed after a wind storm did some damage to the lot. 

The Red Lot remains a ticketed event, and “will be available based on a strict capacity limit” according to the team website. Tickets are required for entry, and those without tickets will not be permitted. 

Tickets will be available Tuesday morning at 9 am MT. They are non-transferrable, and there is a limit of two per user.

Edmonton leads Calgary 2-1 in the best-of-7 series. 

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 pm MT. 

