The Red Lot is making a triumphant return.

The Calgary Flames outdoor viewing party, which was shut down for Games 2 and 3 of the Battle of Alberta second round series against the Edmonton Oilers, will once again be open to fans ready to rock the red.

It was originally closed after a wind storm did some damage to the lot.

The Red Lot remains a ticketed event, and “will be available based on a strict capacity limit” according to the team website. Tickets are required for entry, and those without tickets will not be permitted.

Tickets will be available Tuesday morning at 9 am MT. They are non-transferrable, and there is a limit of two per user.

Edmonton leads Calgary 2-1 in the best-of-7 series.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 pm MT.