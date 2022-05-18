As Flames fever sweeps Calgary, TELUS Spark Science Centre is opening up its Infinity Dome theatre for hockey fans to catch the Battle of Alberta action on the big screen.

Starting on Wednesday, May 18, you can head to the science centre’s dome theatre for a super-sized viewing experience at the Calgary Flames take on the Edmonton Oilers in Round 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The theatre has seating for 215 and offers 8K resolution on a massive screen. It sounds like a great option, especially given how packed the bars will be and how quickly tickets are being snapped up for the Flames’ Red Lot viewing parties.

Presently, TELUS Spark is opening its theatre for hockey games on May 18, 20, 22, and 24. Doors open one hour prior to each game (to allow you some time to grab snacks!), and the screenings are all-ages events, so you can bring the whole family.

There will be meals, snacks, and drinks available for purchase, including hot dogs and popcorn for that arena-inspired experience. Plus, this is a licensed venue, so you can enjoy a beer or two while you watch the game.

Tickets must be reserved in advance and fans are encouraged to make a $20 donation, with all funds raised going toward the Calgary Science Centre Society.

Pick up tickets for confirmed games and times as follows:

Game 1: Wednesday, May 18 – 7:30 pm game time, doors at 6:30 pm

Game 2: Friday, May 20 – 8:30 pm game time, doors at 7:30 pm

Game 3: Sunday, May 22 – 6 pm game time, doors at 5 pm

Game 4: Tuesday, May 24 – 7:30 pm game time, doors at 6:30 pm

You’re not going to want to miss your chance to watch what’s sure to be an epic Battle of Alberta in the dome theatre, so make sure to reserve your spot before these events sell out!

If you’re not a sports fan or are interested in seeing what else is playing in the dome theatre, check out TELUS Spark’s website.