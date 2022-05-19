Flames merch is selling fast and many Calgary stores are running out of stock

Flames fever is taking over Calgary, causing many stores in the city to have little-to-no merch stock available as round two of the Stanley Cup playoffs begins.

With all the hype, many fans want to show off their Flames pride, but may not want to invest in a jersey.

However, as the team sets their sights on game two against the Edmonton Oilers, if you haven’t secured a Flames shirt, hat, or flag yet, you may have to do a bit of searching (and driving) to get your hands on some merch.

As of noon on Thursday, May 19, stock at many Sport Chek and Canadian Tire locations around Calgary was dwindling.

We can’t imagine what the stock is going to look like as the series progresses.

When you look up “Calgary Flames shirt” on the Sport Chek website, many of the Calgary stores’ adult sizes are listed as “low stock” or “out of stock.” Youth pickings were also slim.

If you’re looking for a less common size, such as small or 2XL, you might have better luck.

When it came to Canadian Tire’s Calgary Flames merch, the selection did not fare much better. Many shirt sizes were sold out or only had a few items remaining in each size. So if you’re looking to jump on the Flames bandwagon and sport some red and black, get on it now.

Many of the Canadian Tire Calgary locations were either sold out or had very small amounts of inventory, but if you are willing to venture out of the city to Strathmore, Canmore, or Lethbridge, you might be more likely to secure what you’re looking for.

Shipping options are available for some products, but items are unlikely to arrive in time for the second round of the playoffs, which has already kicked off.

The next Flames-Oilers match will take place at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary at 8:30 pm on Friday, May 20. No matter the outcome, we are SO excited for a spectacular Battle of Alberta series!

With files from Laine Mitchell