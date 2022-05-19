Flames Red Lot party cancelled for Game 1 due to high winds

Flames fans itching to take in Game 1 of the Battle of Alberta from the Red Lot will have to find somewhere else to cheer on Calgary.

The Flames announced on social media that the outdoor viewing area will be closed for the evening due to “extremely high and damaging winds.”

Due to extremely high and damaging winds at Stampede Park the Red Lot Community Viewing Party will unfortunately be cancelled for the evening. This decision was made out of an abundance of caution for our patrons and we appreciate your understanding in this matter. pic.twitter.com/WVNcTbKuxq — y – Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) May 18, 2022

“This decision was made out of an abundance of caution for our patrons and we appreciate your understanding in this matter,” the team wrote online.

The lot has been incredibly popular for the Flames’ playoff run, with the team ultimately deciding to make it a ticketed viewing area.

The Flames face rivals the Oilers in Game 1 of the second-round series tonight. Puck drop is at 7:30 pm.