"Calgary is a special place for me": Gaudreau ponders Flames future with free agency looming

Has Johnny Gaudreau already played his last game as a member of the Calgary Flames?

That’s a question that remains to be answered, as the 28-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Speaking to the media on locker clean-out day in Calgary, Gaudreau had nice words to say about his time in the city.

“Calgary has a special place in my heart,” Gaudreau said, as reported by Sportsnet 960’s Pat Steinberg. “I’ve been a part of this organization for 11 years now. Everything about this city I love.”

“We’ll see what happens.”

Gaudreau had the best season of his NHL career, scoring 115 points (40-75-115) in 82 games during the regular season. He added 14 points (3-11-14) in 12 playoff games, including the biggest goal of his career, the overtime winner in Game 7 against the Dallas Stars.

Needless to say, he’ll be able to command a raise on his $6.75 million salary on the open market.

But the Flames’ season did have a disappointing end, losing in five games to the Edmonton Oilers in the second round. That’s not good enough for a Flames team that had Stanley Cup aspirations after an 111-point regular season.

Winning a Cup is something Gaudreau would like to do one day, of course. Maybe, one day, in Calgary.

“That would be pretty special, to win a Cup here,” Gaudreau added. “Calgary is a special place for me and I do really, really love it.”