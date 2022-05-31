Wayback Burgers, a famous global brand known for amazing burgers, is set to open Calgary’s first location.

This Bow Valley location is still under construction and will hopefully be open by the end of summer.

Known for making regional favourites and personalized burgers however you’d like, Wayback Burgers is an exciting addition to YYC.

With two locations in Edmonton and one in Medicine Hat, it’s about time Calgary had one of these high-quality fast-food joints.

The burgers are hand-made, the sides are made-to-order, and the milkshakes are hand-dipped.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wayback Burgers Canada (@waybackburgerscanada)

Menus often feature specials from city to city, but the core dishes are consistent. Burgers, fries, milkshakes, hot dogs, sandwiches, chicken, and more are all offered here.

Classics with all the toppings, double bacon, cheesy, or regional specialties like the Carolina (with American cheese, slaw, chili, onions, and mustard) are all popular burgers you can try at Wayback.

There’s also an option to craft-your-own burger, personalizing it with all the fixings that suit your tastebuds.

Cheesesteak sandwiches, grilled chicken burgers, Buffalo chicken tenders, and build-your-own hot dogs are also excellent choices for anyone looking for the ultimate fast-food experience.

With sides like Mac and cheese bites, chili cheese fries, onion rings, and tater tots, you’ll want to arrive hungry.

It’s still unclear when this exciting new burger joint will be opening, so stay tuned for updates!

Wayback Burgers Calgary

Address: 16th Avenue and Sarcee Trail NW, Calgary

Instagram