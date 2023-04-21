Neighbourhood library in Calgary repeatedly targeted with racist graffiti (PHOTOS)

Calgary Police are investigating a number of white supremacy vandalism incidents targeting Little Free Library.

The Little Free Library is on private property in Cederbrae and allows members of the community to grab books and drop them off as they wish.

It was targeted by hate-motivated graffiti three times in the last two weeks.

On Monday, April 10, Calgary Police said white supremacy markings and stickers were found on the little library. The owners of the library removed the stickers, believing the incident to be an isolated event.

Then, just a few days later on Saturday, April 15, the homeowners once again found the Little Free Library on their property vandalized with white supremacy stickers, as well as additional derogatory terms written across the library.

That was when the owners contacted the police.

The Little Free Library was once again vandalized with derogatory terms yesterday afternoon, with white supremacy language written across the door.

Calgary Police believe this Free Little Library was specifically targeted.

Constable Matt Messenger of the Calgary Police Service Hate Crime Prevention Unit says this type of situation is unacceptable.

“Hate-motivated vandalism, especially on private property, has a significant impact on both the victims and the community as a whole,” Messenger said. “Nobody should have to tolerate or be subjected to hate.”

The Calgary Police’s Hate Crime Prevention Unit is investigating these incidents and asks anyone who may have witnessed the vandalism or may have information on who is involved to contact the police. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.