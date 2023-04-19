NewsCrime

Car plows through hallways of school near Calgary (PHOTOS)

Apr 19 2023, 4:26 pm
The RCMP continues to investigate after a car was driven through the halls of a school west of Calgary on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation.

Cochrane RCMP was called in the early morning of April 12. The report said a man had driven a blue Hyundai Elantra through an entrance of the Morley Community School on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation.

Closed circuit television shows the car was driven down several hallways of the school causing extensive damage.

RCMP estimated the damage to be in excess of $150,000. The vehicle was located and seized. A search warrant is pending.

One male has been arrested; however, his name will not be released until the information is sworn.

The investigation is ongoing.

Cochrane RCMP encourages the public to report any information you may have at 780-851-8000 or to your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com, or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

