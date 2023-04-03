Over 30 Calgary communities will have photo radar in April

Statistical analysis, collision data, and citizen complaints show speeding is one of the main concerns on Calgary’s roadways.

Mobile photo radars will be set up on Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail, Deerfoot Trail, Macleod Trail, Sarcee Trail, and Stoney Trail to meet community needs.

For April, photo radar will also be used to enforce speed limits in the following 32 Calgary communities:

Acadia

Altadore

Auburn Bay

Bridgeland/Riverside

Canyon Meadows

Cedarbrae

Citadel

Coventry Hills

Douglasdale/Douglasglen

Dover

Evergreen

Glendale

Greenwood/Greenbriar

Hidden Valley

Highwood

Hillhurst

Huntington Hills

Lake Bonavista

Lakeview

MacEwan

Martindale

Saddle Ridge

Scenic Acres

Skyview Ranch

Sunalta

Sunridge Industrial Park

Thorncliffe

Tuscany

Whitehorn

Willow Park

Windsor Park

Winston Heights/Mountview

Along with the photo radars, there are 58 Intersection Safety Camera (ISC) locations throughout the city.

These cameras can photograph vehicles entering the intersections during all phases of the signal, including red light infractions.

The speed on green initiative uses up to 55 of these ISC locations to capture vehicles that speed through green and yellow lights. Speeding fines reflect how fast you are travelling over the limit.

Speeds in excess of 50 km/hr over the speed limit result in an appearance before a judge.