Calgary police search for suspect after shooting on bus leaves man critically injured

Calgary Police have issued a warrant for a suspect’s arrest after a shooting on a bus has one man in hospital in critical condition.

Calgary Police were called to a bus that was parked in front of Central Library on 3rd Street SE Thursday morning.

They believe the incident occurred as the bus was still moving. Things escalated to the point where police say bear spray was deployed and one man was shot.

The bus stopped and people on the scene attempted life-saving measures on the man who was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition. He remains in hospital in critical condition.

Police state the people involved know each other.

Calgary Police have now issued a warrant for a man believed to be responsible for the shooting.

Theoran Yellow Old Woman is wanted on six charges related to yesterday’s shooting, including aggravated assault, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless use of a firearm, two counts of firearm possession contrary to a prohibition order, and one count of breach of a probation order.

The 28-year-old is described as 5’8″ tall, approximately 165 pounds, with brown, medium-length braided hair and brown eyes. He also has various tattoos on his neck and arms. Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked not to approach him and to call the police immediately.

Two other individuals who were taken into custody for questioning have since been released pending further investigation.