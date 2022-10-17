2 Fast 2 Furious: Porsche driver caught going 270 km/h outside of Calgary

Alberta RCMP charged a Kelowna man with dangerous driving after he was caught driving his Porsche 270 km/h just outside of Calgary.

On September 15, an Alberta RCMP Traffic officer in Cochrane, Alberta, was conducting traffic enforcement when they spotted a white sports car travelling towards them at an extremely high speed on the Trans Canada Highway.

The 2011 Porsche 911 was recorded travelling 270 km/h in a posted 110 km/h zone.

Michael Peterec, 36, of Kelowna, BC, has been charged with dangerous driving with a court date set for December 13.

Mounties have identified this stretch of highway as an area where motorists often blow past the posted speed limit. In an effort to maintain road safety, Alberta RCMP Traffic has increased patrols in the area to address this issue.

Even though there was no collision, an Alberta RCMP Traffic Forensic Collision Reconstructionist was consulted and provided a detailed report for use in court as an expert. From the calculations in the report:

Travelling at the speed limit of 110 km/h, once brakes are applied, a vehicle will need 55.96 metres to come to a complete stop.

Travelling at the speed of 270 km/h, once brakes are applied, a vehicle will need 337.29 metres to come to a complete stop.

The vehicle would have required an additional 281.33 metres to come to a stop – the equivalent of two Canadian football field lengths.

“There is no excuse for excessive speeding on our streets and highways. Travelling at rates beyond the posted limit puts you, and those you are sharing the road with, at risk,” says Insp. Chris Romanchych of Alberta RCMP Traffic.

According to Alberta Transportation, more than half of all fatal collisions involving unsafe speeds occur in rural areas. In 2021, there were 70,580 recorded speeding offences in Alberta RCMP jurisdiction, with RCMP officers charging 913 motorists with excessive speeds (travelling more than 50 km/h over the posted limit).