From best views to food: 13 tips for tourists visiting Calgary this summer

If you’re one of the thousands of tourists flocking to Calgary this summer but aren’t sure how to plan your trip, this guide will give you the perfect start.

Calgarians took to Reddit this week to offer their advice to a curious American tourist looking for local tips and tricks for visiting the city, and their insights were super relatable. We’ve rounded up some of the best tips and threw in some of our own to help you get the best authentic Calgary experience.

If you want to know the best way to get around the city, which restaurants to eat at, and which iconic places might be worth skipping, we’ve got you covered!

Chow down on Alberta beef

If you really want to fit in with the locals, you have to try our Alberta beef and make sure to rave about it (it is pretty juicy!).. You’ll find most places that sell steak in the city proudly carry Alberta beef. If you really want a memorable experience and aren’t on a budget, the best place to go is easily Caesar’s Steakhouse + Cocktail Bar.

Get the Calgary Transit app

Calgary Transit can be a bit of a pain if you ask locals. One person shared a common sentiment in the Reddit thread: “As a Calgarian who just visited LA, transit is incredible in Calgary. As a Canadian who has visited other major Canadian cities, it’s terrible.” We couldn’t have said it better ourselves.

One way to have a smooth experience is to download the Calgary Transit app! It’s user-friendly and can help save time and hassle, as you can purchase tickets ahead of time.

The C-Train is free downtown

If you’re here for Stampede and your cowboy boots fit a little tight, you can always hop on the C-Train to get you across downtown for FREE. But remember, you’ll need a pass if you’re going south of City Hall or north of Downtown West-Kerby Station. While you can access LRT stations without a pass, Peace Officers will hop on at different stations and check passes at random.

Check out the street art

Calgary has some pretty colourful street art throughout the city, with a ton of murals to be found downtown. We even have a festival to celebrate them, and there’s a map to help you find the best ones.

The Calgary Tower isn’t the only place for incredible downtown views

The Calgary Tower is undoubtedly a staple in Calgary’s skyline and history but it’s not necessarily the best place for views of downtown. A couple of people in the Reddit thread suggested visiting the classy bar, Major Tom, inside Stephen Avenue Place for truly incredible views (and food)! We can confirm, it is worth the price but on’t snub the Calgary Tower! It is an iconic Calgary landmark and it offers a 360 degree view of the city.

Visit our world class zoo

The Wilder Institute + Calgary Zoo received a lot of love in the thread, and for good reason! There are over 4,000 animals, with some of the most popular exhibits being the Penguin Plunge and Wild Canada, which features the zoo’s new polar bears!

Explore (and sample) our vibrant restaurant scene

Calgary’s restaurant scene is growing as fast as our art scene. It’s not a matter of finding a good place to eat but choosing one out of the hundreds of tasty menus the city has to offer. Some of the restaurants named by locals in the Reddit thread include the King Eddy.

Rent a kayak and float down the Bow River

While Calgary can get very cold in the winter months, it also tends to get very hot in the summer. Many Calgarians enjoy floating down the Bow River with friends, snacks, and, of course, sunscreen to cool down.

Savour craft beer at a local brewery

There are some great breweries around Calgary and nothing beats a cold beer on a hot summer day! Some of the most loved ones include Cold Garden (which is dog-friendly), Ol’ Beautiful next door, Last Best, and Cabin Brewing. Click here for a map of some of the best ones.

Skip Tim Horton’s

Tim Horton’s has become synonymous with Canada, but many locals don’t think it lives up to its name anymore. One commenter says, “But it’s a national shame and embarrassment. 2/10 (only not 0 because of steeped tea). Avoid with enthusiasm.” We probably wouldn’t go that far, but it’s definitely not the best coffee or donuts in town anymore.

Calgary isn’t known for its poutine, but we’ve got some great spots to order some

Another iconic Canadian buzzword is poutine! Many people who visit from out of the country might think they need to sit down to a heaping plate of potatoes, gravy, and cheese curds for an authentic experience, but you might not know that it’s actually a Quebec dish. However, there are some great places to get some good poutine, with most people (including us) agreeing that The Big Cheese Poutinerie is pretty much foolproof.

If you really want an authentic Calgarian meal, order a Caesar and some Ginger Beef. Both were invented right here in the city!

If you’re here for Stampede, don’t forget your cowboy hat or boots

Either pack some from home or get some authentic Western gear from the Alberta Boot Company or a hat from the makers of the official Stampede white hat.

Take advantage of pancake breakfasts

If you’re in Calgary this summer over Stampede, you can at least save some money on breakfast. There are free pancake breakfasts all over the city for the entire week of Stampede. Depending on the breakfast, you’ll also get a healthy heap of sausages, bacon, yogurt, and so much more. But be prepared for long lines!