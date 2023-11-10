FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Anantaya: New pop-up offering Indian eats is coming to Calgary

Anantaya

Calgary has some incredible Indian restaurants, and the city doesn’t have long to wait for another to enter the mix.

Anantaya, a new Indian pop-up concept, is coming to Calgary on November 21.

Anantaya, which translates to “infinity,” will take over Namo Cafe’s Beltline location for dinner service.

The concept aims to provide an “immersive journey into the rich tapestry of Indian flavours.”

This particular kind of Indian bistro-style food, known as Thali, will be served with a rotational menu of carefully curated dishes on offer, including plenty of meat and vegetarian options.

The dishes have been selected to showcase the diverse styles of cooking found across the region.

Anantaya

Address: Namo Cafe and Bistro – 396 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

