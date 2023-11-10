FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Delmonico: New Western fusion spot just opened in Calgary

A brand-new restaurant with a weekend brunch buffet has just opened in Calgary.

Delmonico has just opened up on 17th Avenue, and it specializes in Western fusion cuisine.

The spot is open for breakfast, lunch or dinner, with an extensive menu that “fuses tradition with innovation,” the restaurant said on its website.

 

If you’re looking for a new brunch spot, Delmonico has you covered with a brunch buffet on weekends and holidays, serving up everything from lamb ribs and roasted chicken to desserts and all your classic breakfast foods.

For lunch and dinners, there’s a huge selection of snacks such as garlic cheese toast and cauliflower fritters and a ton of salads. You can also get your hands on heartier meals like burgers, steaks and pasta.

While it’s too early to say if Delmonico will be up there with Calgary’s best restaurants, it’s certainly a welcome addition to the lively 17th Avenue.

Delmonico

Address: 3220 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

