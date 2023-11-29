Ora Bread & Wine: Neighbourhood cafe opens in Calgary

A new neighbourhood cafe with freshly baked artisanal bread and more has opened in downtown Calgary.

Ora Bread & Wine is a cozy cafe concept that’s opened just a stone’s throw from Eau Claire Park and it’s the perfect spot for pre or post-walk brunching.

The cafe serves up freshly baked bread, plenty of delicious and highly Instagrammable brunch items and more on its menu.

Among items on its lineup include avocado toast, toasty milk bread with whipped ricotta and berry compote and a lamb eggs benny with maple glaze and honey-garlic tahini.

You’ll also be able to get flatbreads with a variety of toppings, sandwiches and snacks.

The spot also has a selection of curated house wines and boozy breakfast cocktails such as mimosas, bellinis and French 75s to enjoy alongside your meal.

While it’s early days, this new cafe definitely could be a contender to be one of Calgary’s best brunch spots.

Address: 475 8th Street SW, Calgary

Instagram