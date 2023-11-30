Karen's Diner: Viral sensation pop-up coming to Calgary in December

Karen’s Diner is a popular restaurant in the US known for its intentionally rude (to put it lightly) service, and you’ll be able to try it for yourself in Calgary this December!

The immersive roaming pop-up experience will give guests the chance to get yelled at and insulted all while eating delicious, classic ’50s diner-style food.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Calgary (@dishedcalgary)

It’s not the first time the experience has come to Calgary, we even checked it out for ourselves earlier this year and had a blast!

Bring your friends to this fun experience, but make sure they’ve got a thick skin and bring their sense of humour with them. The event suggests it is a great spot for roasting your partner or even a first date.

“If you’ve got a mate who’s a bit up their own ass, you now know where to find us! Maybe it’s even to break the first-date ice, or give your partner a roasting for not messaging back quickly enough. Whatever it is, we have you covered so sit back and watch the carnage unfold.”

But even if the experience is designed to be deliberately unpleasant, the food isn’t, so make sure to arrive hungry!

Karen’s Diner on Tour Calgary

When: December 9 from 11 am to 11 pm

Where: Belmont Diner Aspen — 332 Aspen Glen Landing SW #116

Price: Tickets are $60 and can be purchased online here