Crumbl Cookies to open first Lethbridge location this week

Crumbl Cookies has been making major waves in Alberta since opening its first store last year, and now, another city will be getting a taste of the action.

Crumbl Cookies is set to open its first location in Lethbridge this week, where it will be serving up some delicious sweet treats.

Hot on the heels of its first Calgary location opening, the store’s grand opening in Lethbridge is taking place on March 1 at its store at 3751 Mayor Magrath Drive S.

The US-based cookie shop is famous for its signature cookies that come served in an Instagram-ready pink box.

Each week, the store offers a rotating menu of several different cookie varieties, from a classic chocolate chip to cornbread, brownie batter, and so much more.

As well as being able to get their hands on one of the many cookies on offer, customers at the Lethbridge grand opening will be able to enjoy photo ops aplenty as well as the chance to win some prizes.

The news also means that those in Lethbridge will be able to test out Crumbl’s collaboration with Olivia Rodrigo later this year.

Crumbl Cookies currently has several outposts across the province, including Edmonton, St. Albert, Sherwood Park, Calgary and Medicine Hat.

See you in line, Lethbridge!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crumbl Cookies Canada (@crumbl.ca)

Address: 3751 Mayor Magrath Drive S, Unit 30, Lethbridge

Instagram