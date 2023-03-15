Searching for the best espresso martini in Calgary?

It’s easily one of the most popular cocktails in the city. Not only are they delicious, fairly easy to make, and tasty in every season, but YYC is also home to the shaft.

The shaft is a similar drink in a lot of ways, but there are a few differences. Mainly, the Shaft cocktail usually has ice where the martini does not, and also, martinis are made to be sipped not…well, you know.

Some of the best bars in Calgary offer classic and unique versions of the coffee-based cocktail.

Here are some of the best espresso martini spots in Calgary.

Espresso Martini

This classic espresso martini, made with vodka, Kahlua, and espresso, also uses chocolate bitters and is garnished with candied espresso bean dust to set itself apart.

Address: 524 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Prickett Richard

Hyper Enough

This underground cocktail bar serves up an espresso martini using fresh espresso, Caffe Tosolini coffee liqueur, Meletti Anisette, more coffee, and a few dashes of smoke bitters for added depth.

Address: Underneath Comery Block – 638 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Sensei Bar

Sensei Kohi

This spot might be well-known for its bao buns, but there’s also an espresso martini that uses Japanese coffee that you need to try when you get here.

Address: 1520 14th Street SW, Calgary

Proof

Espresso Martini

Sometimes, you just shouldn’t mess with a classic, and the expert bar team at Proof knows how to shake up an espresso martini.

Address: 1302 1st Street SW, Calgary

Pigeonhole

Earl Grey Martini