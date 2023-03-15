Best espresso martini cocktails in Calgary
Searching for the best espresso martini in Calgary?
It’s easily one of the most popular cocktails in the city. Not only are they delicious, fairly easy to make, and tasty in every season, but YYC is also home to the shaft.
The shaft is a similar drink in a lot of ways, but there are a few differences. Mainly, the Shaft cocktail usually has ice where the martini does not, and also, martinis are made to be sipped not…well, you know.
Some of the best bars in Calgary offer classic and unique versions of the coffee-based cocktail.
Here are some of the best espresso martini spots in Calgary.
Fleetwood Lounge
Espresso Martini
This classic espresso martini, made with vodka, Kahlua, and espresso, also uses chocolate bitters and is garnished with candied espresso bean dust to set itself apart.
Address: 524 10th Avenue SW, Calgary
Prickett Richard
Hyper Enough
This underground cocktail bar serves up an espresso martini using fresh espresso, Caffe Tosolini coffee liqueur, Meletti Anisette, more coffee, and a few dashes of smoke bitters for added depth.
Address: Underneath Comery Block – 638 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Sensei Bar
Sensei Kohi
This spot might be well-known for its bao buns, but there’s also an espresso martini that uses Japanese coffee that you need to try when you get here.
Address: 1520 14th Street SW, Calgary
Proof
Espresso Martini
Sometimes, you just shouldn’t mess with a classic, and the expert bar team at Proof knows how to shake up an espresso martini.
Address: 1302 1st Street SW, Calgary
Pigeonhole
Earl Grey Martini
Okay, so this isn’t an espresso martini, but it’s tea so maybe it’s close enough? it’s good enough that you should know about it. Made with gin, earl grey tea, lemon, and an egg white for texture, this is one of our favourite cocktails in YYC.
Address: 306 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Major Tom
Espresso Martini
If you’re lucky enough to get a spot on the 40th floor of this exclusive spot, great an espresso martini for dessert. Major Tom creates its version with Koloa Coconut Rum, Citrus Vanilla Liqueur, cold brew, and demerara sugar.
Address: 700 2nd Street SW #4000, Calgary
Barbarella Bar
Nutella Espresso Martini
One of the sweeter (and tastier) options in Calgary, this espresso martini is made with hazelnut and vanilla vodka to replicate that delicious taste of Nutella.
Address: #110, 700 2nd Street SW, Calgary
Our Daily Brett
Red Espresso Martini
Probably the most ambitious espresso martini on this list, this one is vodka based and made with rooibos espresso, creme de cacao, and orange, for a chocolatey and fruity cocktail.
Address: 1507 29th Avenue SW, Calgary