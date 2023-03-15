FoodBoozeRestaurants & BarsCoffee & Tea

Best espresso martini cocktails in Calgary

Hogan Short
Hogan Short
|
Mar 15 2023, 9:48 pm
Best espresso martini cocktails in Calgary
@fleetwoodlounge/Instagram | @ourdailybrett/Instagram

Searching for the best espresso martini in Calgary?

It’s easily one of the most popular cocktails in the city. Not only are they delicious, fairly easy to make, and tasty in every season, but YYC is also home to the shaft.

The shaft is a similar drink in a lot of ways, but there are a few differences. Mainly, the Shaft cocktail usually has ice where the martini does not, and also, martinis are made to be sipped not…well, you know.

Some of the best bars in Calgary offer classic and unique versions of the coffee-based cocktail.

Here are some of the best espresso martini spots in Calgary.

Fleetwood Lounge

Espresso Martini

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fleetwood Lounge (@fleetwoodlounge)

This classic espresso martini, made with vodka, Kahlua, and espresso, also uses chocolate bitters and is garnished with candied espresso bean dust to set itself apart.

Address: 524 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

Prickett Richard

Hyper Enough

This underground cocktail bar serves up an espresso martini using fresh espresso, Caffe Tosolini coffee liqueur, Meletti Anisette, more coffee, and a few dashes of smoke bitters for added depth.

Address: Underneath Comery Block – 638 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

Sensei Bar

Sensei Kohi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sensei Bar (@senseibar_)

This spot might be well-known for its bao buns, but there’s also an espresso martini that uses Japanese coffee that you need to try when you get here.

Address: 1520 14th Street SW, Calgary

Instagram

Proof

Espresso Martini

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Proof Cocktail Bar (@proofyyc)

Sometimes, you just shouldn’t mess with a classic, and the expert bar team at Proof knows how to shake up an espresso martini.

Address: 1302 1st Street SW, Calgary

Instagram

Pigeonhole

Earl Grey Martini

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pigeonhole (@pigeonholeyyc)

Okay, so this isn’t an espresso martini, but it’s tea so maybe it’s close enough? it’s good enough that you should know about it. Made with gin, earl grey tea, lemon, and an egg white for texture, this is one of our favourite cocktails in YYC.

Address: 306 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

Major Tom

Espresso Martini

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Major Tom (@themajortombar)

If you’re lucky enough to get a spot on the 40th floor of this exclusive spot, great an espresso martini for dessert. Major Tom creates its version with Koloa Coconut Rum, Citrus Vanilla Liqueur, cold brew, and demerara sugar.

Address: 700 2nd Street SW #4000, Calgary

Instagram

Barbarella Bar

Nutella Espresso Martini

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barbarella Bar (@thebarbarellabar)

One of the sweeter (and tastier) options in Calgary, this espresso martini is made with hazelnut and vanilla vodka to replicate that delicious taste of Nutella.

Address: #110, 700 2nd Street SW, Calgary

Instagram

Our Daily Brett

Red Espresso Martini

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OUR DAILY BRETT (@ourdailybrett)

Probably the most ambitious espresso martini on this list, this one is vodka based and made with rooibos espresso, creme de cacao, and orange, for a chocolatey and fruity cocktail.

Address: 1507 29th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Hogan ShortHogan Short
+ Dished
+ Booze
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Coffee & Tea
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.