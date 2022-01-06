The cold weather in Calgary can still bring us happy things.

On January 6, The Weather Network placed Calgary under an extreme cold warning, reaching freezing temperatures that can feel as cold as -40ºC with wind chill and also forming ice crystals. It doesn’t sound very fun, and the rest of Canada is feeling it too.

Luckily, local burger emporium Boogie’s Burgers knows exactly how to make Calgarians smile in spite of this cold snap.

From January 6 to 8, Boogie’s Burgers is offering a Crap Weather Discount.

The offer was posted to their Instagram, and all you have to do is show the friendly staff at the till that you liked the post, and you will then receive a discount matching the negative temperature outside.

Definitely one of the best burgers in Calgary, Boogie’s Burgers has over 20 creative kinds of burgers, including chicken, salmon, and veggie options. There’s also hot dogs, salads, and a wide variety of side dishes to choose from.

Whether you’re ordering the Deep Fried Mac-N-Cheese Burger, the June’s Jerk Chicken Burger, or the It’s Not A Phase Vegan Burger, it’s definitely the tastiest way to warm up.

The Crap Weather Discount is available at their Renfrew or Marda Loop locations.

Boogie’s Burgers

Address: 908 Edmonton Trail, Calgary

Address: 2129 33 Ave SW, Calgary

Instagram