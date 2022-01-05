There may be no better way to beat the cold than a delicious bowl of hot soup.

A new authentic Chinese hot pot restaurant opened in Brentwood, serving premium foods paired with a premium experience.

Golden Dragon Hot Pot, located in the Brentwood Village Shopping Centre, opened in mid-December of 2021 and already has the hot pot enthusiasts of Calgary talking.

Steamboat cooking here follows the traditional method of hot pot by preparing the ingredients right at the table. Using various meats and vegetables, you create your own dishes exactly to your liking by using this fun do-it-yourself style of cooking.

At Golden Dragon, Hot Pot guests order their preferred soup base and then choose from a wide variety of items from seafood, meat, and vegetable collections. Wagyu beef, squid, cheese fish balls, and beancurd rolls are just a handful of items diners can order and cook in this fun and traditional way.

Hot pot is certainly the reason to visit this new establishment, but familiar Chinese seafood, noodle, skewer, and rice dishes are also served.

This cozy space is now taking reservations and walk-ins for everyone to try one of the best new hot pot places in Calgary.

Golden Dragon Hot Pot is open from 5 to 9 pm from Wednesday to Monday.

Golden Dragon Hot Pot

Address: 30 Brentwood Common NW, Calgary

