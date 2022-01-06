Extreme cold warning in effect for Calgary for third day in a row

An extreme cold warning is in place for the third day in a row in Calgary, with a wind chill of up to -40ºC expected.

Environment Canada reissued the warning at 4:38 am on Thursday, stating that extremely cold wind chill values near -40ºC will continue this morning; however, conditions may improve slightly throughout the day.

Extreme cold warnings are put in effect when very cold temperatures or windchill create elevated risks to health, such as frostbite and hypothermia.

The Environment Canada website says that risks related the extreme cold are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

If you need to be outdoors today, the federal weather agency suggests covering up as much as possible, noting that frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

Environment Canada advises keeping emergency supplies in your vehicles, such as extra blankets and jumper cables. The agency also reminds Albertans that if it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.

At the time of writing, it’s -27ºC in Calgary, feeling more like -37ºC with the windchill. The city is expected to reach a high of only -24ºC on Thursday, with a 60% chance of flurries. Friday isn’t looking much warmer, and a high of -22ºC and a mix of sun and cloud is expected for the last day of the workweek.

There’s a light at the end of the tunnel, though: Calgary is forecast to see a high of -4ºC on Sunday with a mix of sun and cloud and, moving into early next week, things are going to feel practically tropical after the cold snap we’ve been experiencing.

Monday is predicted to reach a high of 9ºC, while Tuesday warms up to 13ºC. The streak of nice weather continues in Calgary on Wednesday, with a high of 11ºC and a mix of sun and cloud.

It sounds like a perfect day to stay cozy indoors, YYC, and make sure to bundle up if you need to be outside.