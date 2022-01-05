Abbey's Creations ice cream shop opens a second location

It may be cold outside, but that doesn’t mean we can’t still enjoy ice cream.

Abbey’s Creations has been one of the best ice cream shops in Calgary, and it’s about to become even more popular.

On January 4, Abbey’s Creations had the grand opening for their second location in Calgary at 4950 McCall Way NE. The first location can be found at 4703 Bowness Road NW, Calgary.

Locally owned by Abbey Claro, she has created a wide variety of ice creams known for their creative infusions and exotic flavours.

From a small cone to a large tub, unique flavours here include churro crunch, tasty fig, Vietnamese coffee, and black sesame, just to name a few. Of course, the classic flavours are sold here as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abbey’s Creations in YYC (@abbeyscreationsyyc)

There are more than 10 types of cones to choose from at Abbey’s Creations, from Jolly Rancher to Cookies ‘n Cream, as well as tons of fun toppings, like Dino Gummies, Score Bits, toasted coconut, and many more.

As if that wasn’t enough, customers can also enjoy gourmet cupcakes, ice cream sandwiches, milkshakes, and more.

This new location is much larger than the first, providing a safe and comfortable space to treat yourself to whatever sweet creation you can come up with. There’s even talk of Abbey starting an ice cream workshop in the summer.

Pickup and delivery are available online, or visit either of the two Abbey’s Creations in Calgary.

Abbey’s Creations

Address: 4703 Bowness Rd NW, Calgary

Address: 4950 McCall Way NE, Calgary

Instagram