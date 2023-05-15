Exploring the new restaurants in Calgary is always a fun culinary adventure.

YYC has so many great restaurants to choose from. Sure, going to a favourite and familiar spot is easy, but trying a new place can be so rewarding. You just need to know where to go. It’s a new year and that should mean trying new spots.

We’ve rounded up the best new restaurants in Calgary to take the guesswork out of your next dining experience, including exciting new brunch spots and a popular pizza joint in a new location.

Be sure to stop by and visit any of these fantastic new restaurants in Calgary that opened in the last month.

Church’s Texas Chicken

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Churchs Texas Chicken Canada (@churchstexaschickenca)

If you’ve never visited a Church’s, the menu includes original or spicy chicken combos, sandwiches and wraps, and plenty of sides, like mashed potatoes, jalapeno bombers, coleslaw, onion rings, and the very popular honey butter biscuits.

Address: 455 Sage Valley Drive NW, Calgary

Instagram

Famoso Italian Pizzeria + Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Famoso Pizzeria (@famosopizzeria)

The Edmonton-founded pizza chain officially opened a location across the street from CF Chinook Centre on Tuesday, May 9.

The pizza eatery is known for serving up Neapolitan-style pizza, Italian-style sandwiches, salads, and more. That means guests can enjoy that food or Ricky’s breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus.

Address: 6262 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Instagram

Ranchi Cafe + Bistro

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranchi Cafe + Bistro (@ranchicafe)

Located at 475 8th Street SW, this new spot is a bright and open space with exposed brick, large windows, art decorations, and plenty of green plants hanging from the roof. It’s open every day from 9 am to 2 pm.

The menu, like any of the great breakfast spots in YYC, has an incredible array of both sweet and savoury dishes.

The main menu has breakfast sandwiches, Bennies, omelettes, French toast pancakes, and waffles, but there are also some lunch options available as well, like desserts, pizza, salad, and sandwiches. There’s even a pretty convenient grab-and-go menu for the best of both worlds.

Address: 475 8th Street SW, Calgary

Instagram

Seoul Gamasot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seoul Gamasot (@gamasot.yyc)

In Korean, the word Gamasot is a huge, heavy iron cauldron that is used to cook rice, soup, and stew. It’s this process that the kitchen team uses to slow-cook the meals here with delicate, savoury, and earthy flavours.

Located at 12424 Symons Valley Road NW #23, this spot has hot pot, soups, and stews, but also other delicious Korean cuisines like rice bowls, appetizers, BBQ, and more.

Address: 12424 Symons Valley Road NW #23, Calgary

Instagram

Ruby and the Beast

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @rubyandthebeastyyc

Hoping to create a “warm, inviting neighbourhood bistro with elevated classic food,” this spot is exactly where the recently closed Vegan Street Kitchen & Lounge was.

Address: 1111 7th Street SW, Calgary

Instagram

Magpie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Magpie (@magpie_yyc)

All of the food on the menu here is plant-based, from the feature sandwiches to shareable bar bites like the steam buns or dumplings. The vegan wings here are made with a tajin spice and a lemon garlic dip.

Address: 107-535 8th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram

Chicking.yyc Ramen Shop

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chicking.YYC (Formerly Boom Boom Ramen House) (@chicking.yyc)

Located on Centre Street, this exciting new concept (formerly known as Boom Boom Ramen House) opened late last year and it’s been one of the best spots in town for it.

The menu is simple but offers it all, with 12 different ramen bowls, four rice dishes, drinks, sides, desserts, and add-ons to accompany it all.

Address: 1817 Centre Street N, Calgary

Instagram

Side Hustle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Side Hustle (@side.hustle.yyc)

This new concept is an easygoing speakeasy bar and eatery that just opened in Calgary. Located in Marda Loop, this place opened on March 24.

The concept for the aesthetic space, filled with couches and a shagadelic carpet, is retro mid-century modern vibes with a food menu made up of comfort dishes turned up a few notches.

Address: 2252 33rd Avenue SW Unit 101, Calgary

Instagram

Munch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Calgary (@dishedcalgary)

This spot serves up creative sandwiches which seem to change every day. It’s really all about how the owner is feeling that day. A few of the sandwiches the kitchen has served since opening include Green Eggs and Ham, Magic Mushroom, English Steak Tip, and even Arepas, a South American food made of ground maize dough stuffed with a filling.

Address: 1022 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram