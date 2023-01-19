Exploring the new restaurants in Calgary is always a fun culinary adventure.

YYC has so many great restaurants to choose from. Sure, going to a favourite and familiar spot is easy, but trying a new place can be so rewarding. You just need to know where to go. It’s a new year and that should mean trying new spots.

We’ve rounded up the best new restaurants in Calgary to take the guesswork out of your next dining experience, including exciting new pizza spots and burger joints.

Be sure to stop by and visit any of these fantastic new restaurants in Calgary that opened in the last month.

There are so many great pizza places in YYC, and this concept has finally gotten a new brick-and-mortar location on 17th Ave. The team here serves up pizzas, salads, sandwiches, desserts, and more.

It’s not technically open for dine-in yet, but the takeout and delivery has been super popular.

Address: 515 17th Avenue SW #140, Calgary

Signature milk teas here include options like cake cream and tapioca, while flavoured coffees boast kinds like strawberry americano. There are also many other options for smoothies, fruit teas, matcha, rich cream tea, and Yakut, which is a delicious probiotic yogurt-based beverage.

Address: 130 10th Street NW, Calgary

Served on Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls, the burger options here are simple: single, double, or triple patty. Then, choose from any of the nearly 20 sides to make the burger however you want. Most are free, but there are also premium toppings like crispy bacon, a fried egg, or even a samosa.

In addition to burgers, the menu here also offers patrons fries, classic milkshakes, and even bubble tea.

For sides, there is everything from poutine to onion rings to samosas, and you can wash all that down with an Oreo Milkshake or Lychee Bubble Tea with tapioca pearls.

Address: 234 19th Street NW, Calgary

Appetizers here include the classics like salad and spring rolls, but there are also unique dishes like deep-fried quails and minced shrimp on sugar canes.

A few of the soup and vermicelli options are spicy peanut satay, brisket, beef ball, and so many more. The Pho Kingdom Deluxe is made with medium rare beef, brisket, tendon, tripe, and beef ball with sides of bean sprouts, lime, and basil.

Address: 720 16th Avenue NW, Calgary

