Pho Kingdom, a new Vietnamese restaurant specializing in pho, just opened in Calgary.

This is an exciting new spot that specializes in pho, noodles, subs, and many other Vietnamese dishes. Located at 720 16th Avenue NW, this aims to be another of the many great Vietnamese restaurants in YYC.

Appetizers here include the classic like salad and spring rolls, but there are also unique dishes like deep-fried quails and minced shrimp on sugar canes.

A few of the soup and vermicelli options are spicy peanut satay, brisket, beef ball, and so many more. The Pho Kingdom Deluxe is made with medium rare beef, brisket, tendon, tripe, and beef ball with sides of bean sprouts, lime, and basil.

There are many vermicelli options, but the Grilled Chicken and Minced Shrimp on Sugarcane with Vermicelli comes served with shredded lettuce, bean sprouts, pickled carrot, cucumber, cooked green onions, roasted peanuts, and house-special fish sauce.

Many different kinds of wonton and egg noodle soup, bubble tea, stir-fried dishes, rice bowls, sides, and extras are also options when visiting this spot. If you’re in the mood for subs, there are nine different kinds, and it’s hard not to recommend the Honey Beef Sub with mayonnaise, sliced white onion, cucumber, pickled carrot, cilantro, jalapeño pepper, and sweet soya sauce.

Check out this new spot and make sure to go hungry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pho Kingdom (@phokingdomyyc)

Pho Kingdom

Address: 720 16th Avenue NW, Calgary

Instagram