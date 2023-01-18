JoyTea, a new bubble tea shop, just opened in Calgary’s Kensington neighbourhood.

Located at 130 10th Street NW, this new concept will be serving up specialty drinks like bubble tea, smoothies, matcha, Yakut, flavoured coffees, and more. There will also be some interesting eats to try, like tea eggs and hot chicken wings.

To celebrate this soft opening (January 18), the team will be having several exciting promotions for visitors to the store.

From January 18 to the 20, guests will get 20% off all drinks as well as try their hand at a fun spinning wheel for other prizes. Don’t worry, it’ll have a 100% success rate. From January 21 to 25, it’ll be a buy-one-drink-and-receive-the-second-half-off deal.

Signature milk teas here include options like cake cream and tapioca, while flavoured coffees have kinds like strawberry americano. There are also so many other options for smoothies, fruit teas, matcha, rich cream tea, and Yakut, which is a delicious probiotic yogurt-based beverage.

Some of the wild toppings customers can choose to add to their hot drinks include water chestnut boba, creme brûlée, cake cream, red beans, and more.

Check out this new spot this week and be one of the first to try the drinks and take advantage of the sweet promotions.

JoyTea

Address: 130 10th Street NW, Calgary

Instagram